33 politically motivated murders in KZN since January 2016 – News24

Posted on May 29, 2017


33 politically motivated murders in KZN since January 2016
Durban – Thirty three political murders have taken place in KwaZulu-Natal since January 2016, police minister Fikile Mbalula said on Monday. The recent spate of killings of leaders in KZN has reached unprecedented and appalling levels which should be …
