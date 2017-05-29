33 politically motivated murders in KZN since January 2016 – News24
News24
33 politically motivated murders in KZN since January 2016
News24
Durban – Thirty three political murders have taken place in KwaZulu-Natal since January 2016, police minister Fikile Mbalula said on Monday. The recent spate of killings of leaders in KZN has reached unprecedented and appalling levels which should be …
Minister Mbalula to reinforce KZN political killing task force
Mbalula announces reinforcements to bolster KZN political killings investigation
