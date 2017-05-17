Pages Navigation Menu

339 & 319, Is This The Highest Score In The Ongoing 2017 JAMB Exam? – See Screenshots

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

These maybe the Highest scores yet in the ongoing jamb examination. with the two students scoring 339 and 319 respectively.

