35-year-old man kills elder brother and himself in Osun State

After reportedly killing his elder brother with a heavy stick, a 35-year-old man Joseph Abifarin was reportedly found dead too in a statement released by Osun State Police Command’s Public Relation Officer Mrs Folashade Odoro this Sunday. According to Odoro, the incident happened on Tuesday at about 10.00 a.m. “One Abifarin Opeyemi reported that her father, one […]

The post 35-year-old man kills elder brother and himself in Osun State appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

