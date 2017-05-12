357 prison inmates to write UMTE



The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says out of the 1.7 million candidates that will sit for UTME examinations on Saturday, 357 are prison inmates.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar of the board, disclosed this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

Oloyede also said that the UTME examination scheduled for May 13 has not been postponed.

He, therefore, advised candidates to ignore rumors that the examination has been postponed, saying candidates writing the examination tomorrow should not fail to attend.

He enjoined the candidates to go to their respective centres for the examination.

The registrar said that the examinations would still hold as scheduled except for those that have Seven Days Adventist service.

He also advised UTME candidates to always check their e-mails for further updates, noting that some candidates are fond of giving out their passwords and e-mail addresses to strangers in spite of several warnings from the board.

“Candidates should be aware of fraudsters who hide under cyber cafe operators to defraud innocent children.

“We have caught some of them while mischievously collecting money from candidates with the help of some security officers,’’ he said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

