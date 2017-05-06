Pages Navigation Menu

36 killed as 2 passenger buses collide on Lagos-Ibadan highway

Posted on May 6, 2017

More than 36 people were on Saturday feared dead as two passenger buses collided and caught fire at a Quarry site at Km 96, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to an eyewitness, the two 18-seater buses had a head-on collision and the buses caught fire immediately.

“All the passengers in the two buses were burnt beyond recognition.

“Only a baby escaped death because the father of the child threw him out through the window of the bus,’’ the witness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Contacted, Mr Yusuf Salami, the Oyo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the accident on telephone.

Salami, however, said he had yet to be briefed on the casualty figures, but confirmed that the accident involved two 18-seater buses.

