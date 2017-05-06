Pages Navigation Menu

36 persons feared dead , as two buses collide on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on May 6, 2017

More than 36 people were on Saturday feared dead as two passenger buses collided and caught fire at a Quarry site at Km 96 on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. According to an eyewitness, the two 18-seater buses had a head-on collision and the buses caught fire immediately. A witness said, “All the passengers in the two …

