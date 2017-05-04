36 Ships Laden With Petroleum Products, Food Arrive Lagos Ports

Thirty-six ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive in Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos from May 4 to May 29, according to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

NPA said the ships are bringing into the country items such as buck wheat, bulk gypsum, bilk salt, general cargo, base oil, frozen fish, petrol and bulk corn.

The ships are also bringing in containers laden with assorted goods.

According to the NPA, eight ships carrying bulk fertiliser, aviation fuel and petrol had arrived the ports, waiting to berth.

About 20 other ships are also at the ports discharging empty containers, bulk wheat, frozen fish, bulk diesel, soya beans and aviation fuel.

Others are bulk corn, yellow maize, bulk gas, bulk fertiliser, bulk sugar, containers and petrol. (NAN)

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

