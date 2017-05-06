360Fresh: BeeBee X Daboy – Ginger (Prod. Antras)

Fresh outta Akoko Edo L.G.A in Edo State comes OIZAMU ROCKLYN BARNABAS aka BEEBEE in his debut single titled GINGER.

The Mass Communication undergraduate of National Open University Nigeria (NOUN) recruits the dexterity of indigenous rapper DABOY aka Egotamobus to help transform his industry introductory dream into reality.

The song GINGER was produced by award winning producer ANTRAS while LIQUID MIX did justice to the mastering of the song.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/BeeBee-X-Daboy-Ginger-Prod.-Antras.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: BeeBee X Daboy – Ginger (Prod. Antras) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

