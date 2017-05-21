360Fresh: Bel MajiQ – Jara

Bel MajiQ is Taking No Chill as He Always Brings It Hot When it comes to Making Good Music.

This Brand New Single from the Talented Pop Artiste is a sure chart topper as it has catchy lyrics and melodies.

Ladies & GentleMen Get your headset and listen to JARA.. Production credits goes to S’Bling and GWills for the Mixing & Mastering.

“I go give u belle if your mother vex i go tell em kpele oh eh”



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Bel-MajiQ_Jara.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

