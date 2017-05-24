360Fresh: Ben Anansi – Ghetto Yute

BEN ANANSI (born Okwudili Bendonald Ojobor) is a new dawn in the Nigerian dancehall world. The Enugu state born artiste brings us a fresh blend of afro trap music with modern reggae. Very refreshing sound. Ben Anansi is currently in 300level, Agricultural and Bio-Resources Engineering in the University of Nigeria Nsukka.

Ghetto Yute is Ben Ananasi’s first official single of the year 2017 featuring PIXIE. The soul melodic trap sound is promising to be the new street anthem for the youths them, who knows the street commandments and the hustler’s creed.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Ben-Anansi-Ghetto-Yute-ft.-Pixie-prod.-Bandookeyz.mp3

