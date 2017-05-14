360Fresh: Brainz – Yanzu (prod. Phamos)

Brainz popularly known as DanYaro, who is bent on putting the north side on the radar of The Nigerian Music Industry dishes out a Brand new song “Yanzu” featuring Klasick, the song is a pop song with a lovely storyline, it’s a sure banger that will leave you with no choice but to move your body to the rhythm. Song was produced by Phamos and Engineered by “Brainz The Perfect Cleaner”.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Yanzu.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

