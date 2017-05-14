Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: Brainz – Yanzu (prod. Phamos)

Posted on May 14, 2017

Brainz popularly known as DanYaro, who is bent on putting the north side on the radar of The Nigerian Music Industry dishes out a Brand new song “Yanzu” featuring Klasick, the song is a pop song with a lovely storyline, it’s a sure banger that will leave you with no choice but to move your body to the rhythm. Song was produced by Phamos and Engineered by “Brainz The Perfect Cleaner”.


 

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

