360Fresh: Chaisong – Ikperem Nala

Gideon Chinemerem Dickson popularly known as Chaisong hails from Abia state in. He’s a passionate lover of Christ. He started singing from a very young age.

He has been worked with Some Great Artists like Afy Douglas, Preye Odede and now Currently Working with Samsong (Church Boy) who he was with at the Experience11 in the year 2016.

He is a music Director, a music Coach and the Director of the Ark Crew International based in Port Harcourt Nigeria.

IKPEREM’NALA (My knees are down before You) is his official debut single. ‘Chaisong‘ is one very talented artist to look out for.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Chaisong-Ikperem-nala.mp3

