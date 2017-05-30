Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: Cheubeatz – Right Time

Posted on May 30, 2017

Multi-genre talented singer and music producer ‘Cheubeatz’ (Pronounced Chiewbeats) puts out his second for the year.

The freestyle which is put together by ace Port Harcourt City music producer  G.I Beats in a no break section while he visited E-Base entertainment in River state sees Cheubeatz showing off his flawless flow skills of native Afro music in place of deep patois flows of ragga dancehall which he is recognised for slaying.

