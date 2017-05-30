360Fresh: Chidon – Give to You

Deezed Entertainment Artist Chidon is back with this beautifully crafted Thanksgiving song titled “Give to You”.

After escaping a major accident on Benin expressway over the Easter period, the best way to appreciate God is to thank him. like the song say… ” for all the good things you’ve done for me… how can I repay you”

there’s nothing we can give back to God that can suffice for his goodness on our lives than a song of praise and thanksgiving.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/GiveToYou.mp3

