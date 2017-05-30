360Fresh: Chuka – Runaway (Prod. Rage)

This is a beautiful song with humour infused by Chuka. Runaway is not a typical love song that holds not the lyrics a girl would swoon over for a boy who wants a relationship but he is honest about his intentions and is hopeful that maybe just maybe he did find a girl who is open to the idea and elopes with him. Relish not only in the lyrics but how the beat has been played with.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/01-Chuka-Runaway.mp3

