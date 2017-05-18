Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: Deshinor – International (Prod. Mystro)

Matt West Side artist, Deshinor returns with another melodious tune as he drops his sophomore single titled ‘International’ with the label.

On this record, he teams up with buzzing producer Mystro to deliver a melodious rhythm with heavy horns as he serenades with soothing vocals. This comes as a follow-up to his debut which enjoyed massive airplay on major radio stations across the continent and beyond.

Enjoy and follow him on social media via @itsDeshinor.


 

