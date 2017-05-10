360Fresh: DJ Flex ft. Husky Jay – HangOver

Veteran Nigezie & TiwNTiwa tv official VDJ & Alaba international market disk jockey, DJ FLEX who is known for churning out banging selection mix-tapes for the Nigerian music industry and across Africa. Took it up into the music scene again after he worked with ace Nigerian stars like Sheyman, Skales and Danny young in a recent track.

This time around he brings out a danceable Tune with an African flavour titled ” HANGOVER” which he features sensation Afro-pop singer and songwriter “Husky jay”.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/HuskyJay.mp3

