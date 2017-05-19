360Fresh: Dj Prince Ft. Dice Ailes – Lekki Boys

Here’s the brand new music from DJ Prince, Lagos’ number 1 seaside DJ as he’s fondly called. It features Chocolate City’s Dice Ailes and is titled ‘Lekki Boys’.

‘Lekki Boys’ is set to rock the airwaves and clubs in the coming weeks. Dj Prince is the resident Dj at Club 57 in Lagos & Club Harem in Johannesburg.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Lekki-Boys-Final.mp3

