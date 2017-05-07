360Fresh: Fefe Fab ft. AL Ghalib – Litty

Fefe Fab is out again with another one and this time he teams up with the “Tap Dat” crooner AL Ghalib! It’s titled “LITTY”. Produced by the Euphonic in-house producer TrillXOE. Listen and don’t forget to give your feedback!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Litty-Fefe-Fab-Ft-AL-Ghalib-Produced-by-XOE.mp3

