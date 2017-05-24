360Fresh: FerryCee – Obim (My Heart)

An epitome of beauty, the all-around sultry singer and crowned Queen at the Face of Independence Nigeria 2015/2016, FerryCee (real name – Cynthia Adinmah), who hails from Imo state, is set to take on the Nigerian music scene with the re-introduction of her previously released single titled “Obim (My Heart)”; with a threnody, or what we’d most likely see as a serenading sound, this piece of music which has been fully engineered by the commanding mixing/mastering skills of Suka Sounds, is coming just ahead of its visuals and new music to come from the Theatre Arts graduate of the University of Port Harcourt.

FerryCee is an inspirational songwriter/singer/actress, and on the dance floor, she’s seen as an inferno likewise; starting out her Music career at a tender age, she’d written her foremost song back in her school days and distinctly started her professional music career in the year 2015 – with more to come in coming months, listen up and share your thoughts on “Obim (My Heart).”

ENJOY!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/FerryCee-OBIM-My-Heart.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

