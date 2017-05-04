Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: Galaktiq Ft. Olamide – Enough

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

GF Universal’s GALAKTIQ has released another single this time with Nigeria’s Top Indigenous Rapper Olamide. A collaboration to showcase the bridging of different worlds coming together, expect the unexpected.

After releasing their debut single “Jiggy” and video shot by Director Q, Be on the lookout for GALAKTIQ’S new wave.

ENJOY!

