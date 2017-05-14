360Fresh: Jay Rapiano – No Be Lie – Nigeria Today
|
360Fresh: Jay Rapiano – No Be Lie
Nigeria Today
Following his recent single SPIRITUAL, which he featured Chinko Ekun is still enjoying Massive airplay, The Trending Artist, Jay Rapiano is out with a new Love Tune, Titled “NO BE LIE” dedicated to the newly Engaged celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!