360Fresh: JC Brizzy – Slay Mama

Fast rising and made music dynasty representing act “Jc brizzy” gets closer to his singing side on this new single titled “Slay Mama”.

“Slay Mama” is a song that aims at appreciating women regardless of their types, skin colours/sizes and it is a perfect mix of afrobeat and enthusiasm.

Production was handled by rexxie and was mixed by Oneillz.

He calls his music “the sound of the new age” & this one shows he can switch genres & also cross boundaries with his sound.

Listen and share



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/brizzy-slay-mama.mp3

