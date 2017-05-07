Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: JC Brizzy – Slay Mama

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Music

Fast rising and made music dynasty representing act “Jc brizzy” gets closer to his singing side on this new single titled “Slay Mama”.

“Slay Mama” is a song that aims at appreciating women regardless of their types,  skin colours/sizes and it is a perfect mix of afrobeat and enthusiasm.

Production was handled by rexxie and was mixed by Oneillz.

He calls his music “the sound of the new age” & this one shows he can switch genres & also cross boundaries with his sound.

