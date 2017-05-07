360Fresh: JC Brizzy – Slay Mama
Fast rising and made music dynasty representing act “Jc brizzy” gets closer to his singing side on this new single titled “Slay Mama”.
“Slay Mama” is a song that aims at appreciating women regardless of their types, skin colours/sizes and it is a perfect mix of afrobeat and enthusiasm.
Production was handled by rexxie and was mixed by Oneillz.
He calls his music “the sound of the new age” & this one shows he can switch genres & also cross boundaries with his sound.
