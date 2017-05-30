360Fresh: Kwame Baah – Odo Asem Ft. Jay Scratch (Live)

Ghanaian musician Kwame Baah is back again with a classic love song he titles Odo Asem (matters of Love ). This is a Live recorded song he performed with his label mate.

The instrumentation of this HighLife song was made by Jay Scratch’s band of which he played the keyboard and mixed the whole song as well.

Odo Asem joins Kwame Baah’s masterpiece songs he has been giving us every time. You will definitely enjoy this.

Download below and share as well.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Kwame-Baah-Odo-Asem-ft.-Jay-Scratch-LIVE.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

