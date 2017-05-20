Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: LA – Jofunmi (prod. Que Factor & Michael Synx)

Posted on May 20, 2017

LA is out with a fine tune titled “Jofunmi” released as a sequel to the sensational “Don’t Mind“.

On Jofunmi; LA puts in words; the story of a fellow trying to romantically get involved with her. Like her previously released materials, she effortlessly shows her music prowess on the Que Factor and Michael Synx produced song.

Quotable Lyrics: `He say he wan put me for loving // Boy don’t go there // He say he like the way that me whine it // Boy don’t go there // So me drop it on the rhythm and go crazy // Boy you know I work it and I no lazy // Boy you know I gat it yeah I go crazy`

Hello. Add your message here.