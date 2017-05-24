360Fresh: Lil Kem – Away (prod. Mlv)

Lil Kem is back again with his new single ‘Away’ which he says is a pre-single to his official single dropping in a week from now. In this song, he expresses his intentions to a girl in other to have her. This is a sweet tune produced by Mlv and we are sure expecting his official single in a week from now. Listen and Enjoy

Listen and Enjoy!

