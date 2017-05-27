360Fresh: Lolipop – Turn up (6 Bottles)

Super energetic singer Lolipop comes through with another clubbing banging tune which he titles turn up (6 Bottles). Turn up comes with a very catchy lyrics that would definitely get you on your dancing shoes and make you want to sing along to the song

Produced by daihardbeatz mix and mastered by kultchamix.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Turn-up.mp3

