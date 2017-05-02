360Fresh: Master Will & Greo – Let Me Love You
Let Me Love You is one of the standout songs in Master Will’s debut tape, “The Rebirth Project”. A smoothly delivered love song over a great beat also made by Master Will. He recruits Greo to lay a rap verse and He shines on this track with a smooth flow and quotable lines like:-
“For an event to be the norm, it takes // Series of recurrence, only then you may // Call it cliche like all men are the same // I’m not countering the claim, all I have to say…I only speak for myself”
Let Me Love You is likely to be a love song favourite, Enjoy while you listen.
