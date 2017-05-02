360Fresh: Master Will & Greo – Let Me Love You

Let Me Love You is one of the standout songs in Master Will’s debut tape, “The Rebirth Project”. A smoothly delivered love song over a great beat also made by Master Will. He recruits Greo to lay a rap verse and He shines on this track with a smooth flow and quotable lines like:-

“For an event to be the norm, it takes // Series of recurrence, only then you may // Call it cliche like all men are the same // I’m not countering the claim, all I have to say…I only speak for myself”

Let Me Love You is likely to be a love song favourite, Enjoy while you listen.

The post 360Fresh: Master Will & Greo – Let Me Love You appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

