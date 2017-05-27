360Fresh: Mr Eshin – Right Mentality

This might be the first time you are hearing about UK based Afro-pop act Mr Eshin, however, he is by no means a newcomer to the music industry, having started off as a member of the short-lived Lagos-based Afro-pop group Spice, who released numerous nominal singles, and were able to garner enough buzz to get signed to Awesome Music. However, Mr Eshin left for the UK but never abandoned his passion for singing and his dream of making it big in the music business.

This led him to work with producers and artists such as Eegun, Mr Spriks, Samp and Ghanaian based Cobby Dollar who produced his new single Right Mentality. Mr Eshin has drawn comparisons to artists like 9ice, Isolate Arafada, Terry Apala and Oritse Femi and he is determined to leave his footprints in the sands of the music industry just like those aforementioned before him.

Right Mentality has all the required components to kickstart his journey up the musical ladder as the music packs a punch with a well-produced beat, meaningful lyrics by Mr Eshin and a record deal by Karimi Records the label under which he released the single. Me Eshin has promised to keep releasing more scintillating songs that he intends to catapult himself into the big-time league with, but for now, Enjoy and download “Right Mentality” below.

Right Mentality is also available on all major online digital distribution platforms HERE



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Mista_Eshin_Right_Mentality_Master_.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

