360Fresh: SHY – GbesunMobi (prod. Lexyflow)

UK-based Nigerian singer, songwriter, model and actress SHY – real name Adesayo Lawal Solarin – is back with her brand new single titled ‘Gbesunmobi’, which is the long-awaited and anticipated follow-up to her 2015 release ‘Iwo Ni’.

SHY first burst into the entertainment scene in 2008 as a leading music video actress in the likes of DJ Zeez’s ‘Fokasibe’ and Lexy Doo’s ‘4 Show’ videos, just to mention a few. In 2009, she took part in the UK version of The X Factor, before reaching the finals of the Top Model Of Colour in 2010, as well as going on to tour with music legend Tuface Idibia.

In 2011, SHY made her Nollywood debut, alongside Gbenga Oyeyiga and Sophie Ejija, before going on to work with Bimpe Maitanmi on the ‘Susan Wenger’ project. Musically, she released her debut singles ‘Turn It Up’ and ‘Foreplay’ in 2014 to rave reviews, before collaborating with Glasgow-based producer Olly Jay on her 2015 single ‘Iwo Ni’.

Her comeback single ‘Gbesunmobi’ sees SHY collaborating with fast-rising producer Lexyflow, who has previously worked with L.A.X, Sona and Moelogo, among others. ‘Gbesunmobi’ marks the first of three singles that SHY will be releasing in 2017, and we can look forward to the ‘Gbesunmobi’ music video, which will be coming soon!

