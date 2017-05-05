360Fresh: Toubey – Bambino [Prod Dr Cliq]

Sweet Entertainment newly signed young sensational singer “Toubey” releases his debut single titled “Bambino”, a beautiful dancehall music with lovely beat and keys from talented producer “Dr. Cliq”, the young singer have being making some appearances on some cool songs as a back up singer for some big artist like Solidstar, 2sweet, Dialect etc in the Nigeria entertainment Industry, and has also featured on some hit tracks aswell

The talented vocal singer has just started his own career with this lovely song, watch out for this young singer , show some love and pass this sound on to every DJ worldwide, its a HIT!!!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Toubey_-_Bambino.mp3

