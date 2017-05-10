360Fresh: Uchechi Okechukwu – I Flourish

Grace carrier who is a Nigerian by origin but a Senegal-based gospel music artiste who goes by the name of Uchechi Okechukwu has released this dance tune filled with happy lyrics.

Following the unveiling of her new album titled “Winning In Grace” Grace Carrier releases a new single titled “I Flourish”.

“I Flourish” is the second track off the 6 tracks on her newly unveiled album “Winning In Grace”.

She talks about celebrating, flourishing and prospering in the grace of God. Wherever the grace of God is present people flourish hence the title of the song “I Flourish”.

Grace Carrier has created a blend of makkosa and rap with spirit-lifting lyrics to thank god for his grace that continually causes her to flourish. This latest tune from grace carrier is a must have.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/I-Flourish-Uchechi-Okechukwu.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Uchechi Okechukwu – I Flourish appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

