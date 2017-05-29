360Fresh: Yung Kumzee – Eruku

HUGO DREAM TEAM (HDT) leading act and rapper Yung Kumzee comes through with a fierce warning to Nigeria rappers with this bouncy tune, showing off his lyrical prowess so smoothly as he delivers his first project ERUKU from his body of works. The song which was produced by Abuja-based hottest producer Mr.lekki also sees @Swapsonthemix responsible for the mixing and mastering. He’s too hot to handle and this isn’t just hype. Remember the name Young Kumzee because he’s caving his name on the stones in your heart and would forever be on your lips!!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Yung-Kumzy-Eruku-Prod-Mr.-Lekki.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

