360Fresh: Zeeko – Make Am
After the release of go low produced by Popito in the year 2016, Zeeko continues his musical journey in 2017 with a self-produced song he dubbed “Make Am”, a promising hit, a song everyone can relate to.
The talented art who is a graduate of Delta State University is to go on tour promoting his new single starting this month of May.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post 360Fresh: Zeeko – Make Am appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!