360Hawt: 9ice Ft. Davido – Living Things (Remix)

AAR Boos man -9ice keeps to his promise as he has dished out a very hot banger titled “Living Things” featuring DMW boss and “IF” crooner, Davido.

The song was produced by YBNL in-house producer, Young John and mixed by Olumix.

Enjoy and share your thoughts.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/9ice-Living-things-remix-ft-davido.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

