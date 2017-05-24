360Hawt: ArtQuake ft. Small Doctor x Q-Dot – Gara Gan (prod. Young Jonn)

After taking a short break, Veteran Afro-Pop duo – ArtQuake returns with a brand new street-themed tune, enlisting the services of Street Kings – Small Doctor and Q-Dot on this one dubbed “Gara Gan”

Produced by the wicked one – Young Jonn, “Gara Gan” further proves the musical prowess and street ingenuity of ArtQuake as they combine beautifully with Small Doctor and Q-Dot in delivering a tune of great quality.

Artquake continues to deliver stellar material, consistently adding to their decade-long catalogue of street anthem music.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Artquake-Gara-Gan-Ft.-Small-Doctor-X-QDot.mp3

