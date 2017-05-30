360Hawt: Del B ft. Runtown x Timaya – Die For Yuh Whine
Prolific music producer – Del B, returns with another street anthem titled “Die For Yuh Whine” which he features the sound god – Runtown and the SoundBwoy – Timaya.
The song is laced with versatile music style from the trio acts and super Production credit from Del B.
Listen and share your thoughts.
