360Hawt: DJ Tunez ft. Adekunle Gold & Del’B – My Love

DJ Tunez is out with his first Official single of 2017 titled “My Love” featuring Adekunle Gold and Del’B,. This is his first release following the popular hit Iskaba. “My Love” is available on all major streaming platforms.

Tunez spent 3 months across the seas working vigorously on creating new music. He is beyond elated to share the finished products for the world to listen.

“My Love” features silky smooth vocals from Nigerian crooner Adekunle Gold. His delivery and enchanting lyrics will surely have everyone clamoring for love this summer. Del’B produces an immaculate traditional West African sound but plays up the instrumentation for mass global appeal.

It is only a matter of time before music lovers worldwide chant the catchy chorus, “I no fi stop thinking about you…my love.” The overall idea expressed in the song is going anywhere for love once you find it.

DJ Tunez continues to further his musical impact around the world. Since the release of Iskaba and Get Up last year, Tunez has worked nonstop to provide music lovers with captivating sounds to indulge in. Stay tuned, as he is set to release a variety of new songs, starting this week.

Adekunle Gold brings in ‘Love, Happiness, Love moments, Beauty of Love and Perfection as well on the self enriched hit tune “My Love”.

Buy/Download on iTunes



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/DJ-Tunez-ft.-Adekunle-Gold-Del’B-–-My-Love.mp3

