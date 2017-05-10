360Hawt: Masterkraft ft. CDQ & Reekado Banks – Yapa

Masterkraft presents the official audio for his latest single, YAPA featuring CDQ and Reekado Banks.

"YAPA" by African Multiple Award Winning Producer Sunny Nweke Popularly Know As "Masterskraft" CEO "Masterkraft Nation". He features two talented wavy act NSNS Boss "CDQ" and Reeky Standard, Mavin Record Superstar "Reekado Banks". This is another owned and produced tune by Masterkraft that you would definitely love to listen to. The visual which has been shot would be ready for release in few weeks time.

This is another owned and produced tune by Masterkraft that you would definitely love to listen to, The visual which has been shot would be ready for release in few weeks time.

Download Listen And enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Masterkraft_ft_CDQ__Reekado_Banks_Yapa.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

