360Hawt: Popcaan x Davido – My Story

E5 Records/Mini presents another Monster continental hit tune by Popcaan and Davido, On the ride of Good music here they teamed up to released this new bang titled “My Story”.

Jamaican dance-hall superstar Andrae Hugh Sutherland, professionally known as Popcaan who burst onto the scene in 2010 with Clarks teams up with Nigerian raving afrobeat superstar – Davido on this blazing dancehall / afrobeat track titled “My Story“.

My Story is another definition of good music, as all effort to create a masterpiece is laid and the mission is accomplished.

Listen below and share your own story of thoughts.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Popcaan_x_Davido_-_Story.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Hawt: Popcaan x Davido – My Story appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

