360Hawt: Runtown – For Life (Prod. Krizbeatz) – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
360Hawt: Runtown – For Life (Prod. Krizbeatz)
360Nobs.com
The new SoundGod aka Runtown is back with his first single of the year 2017 with “for Life”, runtown who is arguable one of the hottest artists in Nigeria right now with his single Mad Over You and the Hook on Illbliss's Alhaji. The success of “Mad …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!