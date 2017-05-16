360Hawt: Vector Ft. Korede Bello – Seaside
Just a week after the release of Mind Your Own featuring Olamide, Vector comes out again with sweet voiced Korede Bello to duet on this brand new groovy “summer time” tune titled Seaside. This track was originally meant for the Lafiaji album but it was saved for just the right moment to keep the fans thrilled. This lovely tune will surely keep the ladies vibed up.
To get this song, text 117 to 5900 to get the song now. To get Mind Your Own, text 58 to 5900.
