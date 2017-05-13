360Nobs Ratings: All Chelsea’s Premier League Title Winning Players Rated This Season

Eden Hazard , N’golo Kante And Diego Costa were Chelsea’s finest performers this season but how did each of Antonio Conte’s players rate this season?

Thibaut Courtois

League appearances 35 Clean sheets 16

Always a source of reassurance at the goal-post and his form restored to that of the title-winning season under departed manager José Mourinho.

Rating 9/10

Asmir Begovic

League appearances 1 Clean sheets 0

Agitated for a move in January and was bound to leave to Bournemouth. Has featured justonce in the league, in a defeat at Old Trafford, but he’s been a decent backup goalkeeper all season

Rating 6/10

César Azpilicueta

League appearances 36 Goals 0

Forever Chelsea’s Mr Reliable. Always in command, and could play anywhere in the defense before taking a permanent role in the right side of Antonio Conte’s back three.

Rating 8/10

David Luiz

League appearances 32 Goals 1

Eyebrows were raised when he returned from Paris Saint-Germain as he was never the club’s first choice in the transfer market but he has since matured . No longer the error-prone defender of his first spell at the club.

Rating 8/10

Gary Cahill

League appearances 36 Goals 6

He scored timely goals when needed just like his captain John Terry when he was at the peak of his powers. This campaign will be a personal triumph for a player who has continued to defy all odds

Rating 8/10

Victor Moses

League appearances 33 (5 as sub) Goals 3

The player no manager wanted at the club, a veteran of three long-term loan spells in as many years but under Antonio Conte he became a key player at Stamford Bridge, Thrived as a right wing-back in the 3-4-3 to prove his doubters wrong.

Rating 7/10

Ola Aina

League appearances 2 (both as sub) Goals 0

The young defender was an under-study to his international team mate Victor Moses. He may seek more regular first-team football on loan next season.

Rating 5/10

Marcos Alonso

League appearances 30 (1 as sub) Goals 6

Another surprise signing. His set-piece delivery has been vicious, his energy and ability to supplement attack and defence invaluable.

Rating 8/10

John Terry

League appearances 7 (3 as sub) Goals 0

He lost his place initially through injury but once he came back he couldn’t work his wad way into Conte’s revamped formation. He effectively acted as an understudy for David Luiz but will still go out with a fifth Premier League title and as a club icon.

Rating 5/10

Kurt Zouma

League appearances 8 (6 as sub) Goals 0

Returned from a long-term knee injury and has featured from the bench, will likely to be loaned out next season .

Rating 5/10

Branislav Ivanovic

League appearances 13 (7 as sub) Goals 0

His form was hit and miss and eventually became a victim of Conte’s tactical change. His departure mid-season for Zenit St Petersburg – a good move for all concerned.

Rating 5/10

Nathan Aké

PLeague appearances 1 (as a sub) Goals 0

Ake impressed to such an extent at Bournemouth over the first half of the season that he was recalled in January to provide cover.

Rating 6/10

Nathaniel Chalobah

League appearances 9 (all as sub) Goals 0

Has performed capably in cameos. Feels more part of the first-team set-up.

Rating 5/10

N’Golo Kanté

League appearances 33 Goals 1

A key player in Leicester City’s suprise title triumph last season , and he’s done it again in the Chelsea midfield. Always protecting his backline whatever way possible and kick-starting the team’s forays up-field.

Rating 9/10

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

League appearances 6 (all as sub) Goals 0

Has played a more advanced role when picked, and will have learned at training under Conte, He made all appearances from the bench.

Oscar

League appearances 9 (4 as sub) Goals 0

His season had been interrupted by a family bereavement and he just couldn’t slot into Conte’s formation. Was eventually sold to Chinese club Shanghai SIPG in January for a fee that could not be turned down.

Rating 5/10

Nemanja Matic

League appearances 35 (5 as sub) Goals 1

Matics been first choice in central midfield alongside Kanté and has offered more defensive solidity than Fàbregas.

Rating 7/10

Cesc Fàbregas

League appearances 27 (15 as sub) Goals 4

Fabregas was mostly utilised from the bench at the start of the season which he might have found strange but has never complained and, when called upon, he proved influential with assists and goals.

Willian

League appearances 32 (19 as sub) Goals 7

Lat season’s Chelsea Player of the year. The Brazilian season interrupted by a family bereavement and Pedro’s resurgent form. Yet he still makes a mark whenever involved.

Rating 7/10

Pedro Rodríguez

League appearances 33 (7 as sub) Goals 8

Struggled last year having joined from Barcelona but has been sensational this season. Pedro has been a regular source of goals for the Blues this term

Rating 8/10

Eden Hazard

League appearances 34 Goals 15

The Belgian has been brilliant in the 3-4-3 syestem which has also liberated him from onerous defensive duties given to him by Jose Mourinho .His goal tally has eclipsed that of 2014-15 when he was the division’s outstanding talent and he just finds ways to dribble around players with ease.

Rating 9/10

Michy Batshuayi

League appearances 18 (all as sub) Goals 2

Signed for a significant fee from Marseille. He will go down as the man who won Chelsea the title. He has yet to start a league game. Antonio Conte is clearly unconvinced the Belgian is ready to make his mark in English football yet

Rating 6/10

Diego Costa

League appearances 34 Goals 20

A Bully of defeners but he has also proved prolific this season, Interest from China unsettled the Spain forward mid-season and will be revived in the summer.

Rating 8/10

