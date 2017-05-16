Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

360Recommends: ABY – Abba Father

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Gospel music takes a new spin with every release from some of its ministers. This new one titled “Abba Father” is yet another exceptional breath of fresh air. Written and performed by Abimbola Babafemi-Adigun aka “ABY“.

On “Abba Father“, Elysian chills are been let loose as “ABY” sings praises at the top of her voice to the “King of Kings”.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Abba Father is the kind of song you’d enjoy listening to any time of the day.

Check the song below and share your thoughts.


 

DOWNLOAD via iTunes

The post 360Recommends: ABY – Abba Father appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.