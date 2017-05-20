360Recommends: LA – Don’t Mind

With her previous material “Irie” still gaining so much love, “LA” who’s also referred to as “Ladern“; take’s things up the notch with a new release dubbed “Don’t Mind“.

Don’t Mind by “LA“, has all the necessary ingredients to be your definition of a feel good music.

Quotable Lyrics: `You know you dey give me fever // Weaken my heart and my liver // Oya oya baby come over // Over over // Me wan be your number 1 lover // Me wan be your bad girl pleaser // But you keep turning me over // Over over`

“LA“ originally released the song on the 5th of May 2017 via her Soundcloud page (click here).

