360Recommends: Lady Donli – Ice Cream Ft. Tomi Thomas

360Nobs.com

Lady Donli is a 20-year-old Neo-soul/alternative artist from Kaduna State in Nigeria. A student of Law in the U.K., She cites Erykah Badu, ASA, Nneka and Andre 3000 as her primary influences. Her music swings from alternative jazz to R&B to Hip-Hop.



and more »