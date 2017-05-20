360Recommends: Lady Donli – Ice Cream Ft. Tomi Thomas

Lady Donli is a 20-year-old Neo-soul/alternative artist from Kaduna State in Nigeria. A student of Law in the U.K., She cites Erykah Badu, ASA, Nneka and Andre 3000 as her primary influences. Her music swings from alternative jazz to R&B to Hip-Hop.

She currently has 3 musical projects to her name, the most recent “Wallflower” has been circulating in the alternative indie scene in Nigeria and continues to gain her online recognition. She is the co-founder of the collective SAFI and is part of a new wave of African music currently challenging the norms and breaking boundaries in the music scene.

“Ice Cream feat. Tomi Thomas” it is a song that reflects its title perfectly. It’s a sweet and sticky jam that is perfect for the summer. Lady Donli sings of a lover that she knows is no good for her, just like well, ice cream.

Her lush vocals are complemented perfectly by the richness of Tomi Thomas’s voice making this track a dessert you’ll be enjoying all summer long. Already featured on Complex Magazine’s “Bout to Blow” this summer alongside Wizkid’s “Come Closer Ft. Drake” and Katy Perry “Bon Appétit Ft. Migos”, “Ice Cream is definitely a summer smash and Lady Donli is poised to leave her mark on 2017.



