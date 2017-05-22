Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

360Recommends: The Philippians – Oba Ara

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

If you reading this your life is about to change, musically, then spiritually. You are about to perceive gospel music from a whole new perspective. The Philippians praise God on this one, calling him the God of wonder, the God of appointment, the God who changes stories. This is the God sound at its groovy best. Produced by the overly talented Mynorkord.

Listen to Oba Ara by The Philippians.


Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Recommends: The Philippians – Oba Ara appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.