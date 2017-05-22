360Recommends: The Philippians – Oba Ara

If you reading this your life is about to change, musically, then spiritually. You are about to perceive gospel music from a whole new perspective. The Philippians praise God on this one, calling him the God of wonder, the God of appointment, the God who changes stories. This is the God sound at its groovy best. Produced by the overly talented Mynorkord.

Listen to Oba Ara by The Philippians.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Óbá-àrà.mp3

