#360TVSeries: Chicago Justice Canceled By NBC After One Season

NBC has cancelled Chicago Justice after just one season.

Deadline reports that the network has decided against a second season for “Chicago Justice,” the newest entry in the Dick Wolf franchise that also includes “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD” and “Chicago Med.” All are shot locally.

Frustrated fans had campaigned for Season 2 with a petition and the hashtag#RenewChicagoJustice.

Philip Winchester starred on “Justice” as Peter Stone, son of the famed New York D.A. Ben Stone (of Wolf’s “Law & Order”) and a star prosecutor himself. He worked for Cook County State’s Attorney Mark Jefferies (Carl Weathers) on a team that also included lawyer Anna Valdez (Monica Barbaro) and investigators Laura Nagel (Joelle Carter) and Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda, transplanted from “Chicago PD”).

That said, the mothership Chicago Fire is NBC’s second-highest-rated and most watched drama series behind breakout This Is Us.

