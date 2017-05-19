#360TVSeries: East Los High Canceled At Hulu

There will be no Season 5 for Hulu’s Emmy-nominated drama series East Los High. The streaming service today said the story will wrap with an hourlong extended episode this fall.

The series ender picks up eight months after the Season 4 finale as the crew prepares to leave high school behind and maybe even East L.A. In the process, they will learn the true meaning of love, family and friendship in the “romantic, sexy and emotional” wrap-up, per Hulu.

Created by Kathleen Bedoya and Carlos Portugal, East Los High, from Wise Entertainment, first premiered in 2013 and has since aired four seasons on Hulu. By featuring underrepresented voices and bringing awareness to issues relevant to the Latino community, the series provides a realistic account of Latino youth culture in the U.S. today.

East Los High’s Finale Event pays tribute to the popular characters fans have followed during the past four seasons, Hulu says, reminding us that their universal stories will continue to grow, prosper and transcend.

The finale event will be directed by Katie Elmore Mota and Carlos Reza and written by Kathleen Bedoya, Luisa Leschin and Cris Franco.

